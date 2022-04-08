91% of Ukrainians do not support thesis of "one nation" with Russians

The vast majority of Ukrainians (91%) do not support the thesis that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people."

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" on April 6.

According to the survey, only 8% of those who have such an opinion today (41% in August 2021, 21% in March 2022).

Support for this idea is still recorded among 23% of residents of eastern Ukraine and 13% of older respondents. In contrast, in other macro-regions and age groups, support for this thesis is almost non-existent.

Over the last month, the number of those who believe that the restoration of friendly relations between Ukrainians and Russians is impossible at all (from 42% to 64%) has increased 1.5 times.

22% of respondents believe that this could happen in at least 20-30 years.

About 10% of those who see such reconciliation in the future up to 15 years.

Even in the regions of southern and eastern Ukraine, more than half of those polled do not believe in restoring friendship between peoples.

The survey involved 1,200 Ukrainians aged 18 and older in all regions, except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95 is within 2.8%.