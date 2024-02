The MiG-31 fighter crashed in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian military reported about it in the afternoon on Friday, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

They noted that the crew of the crashed plane ejected, followed by rescue helicopters.

According to the Russian military, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction.

