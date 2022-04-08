Kramatorsk hospitals do not cope with number of wounded. Many people are heavy, without arms and legs, - Mayor Goncharenko about consequences of shelling of station

Kramatorsk hospitals are unable to cope with the number of wounded arriving from the city station after a missile strike by Russian troops.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksander Goncharenko declared it on the air of a TV marathon, Censor.NET informs.

"Many people are heavy, without arms and legs. They are operated on by 30-40 surgeons at a time", Goncharenko said.

As noted, on the morning of April 8, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kyrylenko, as of 1:00 pm it is known about 39 dead and 87 wounded.

