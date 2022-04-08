Peskov on end of war: "It's about foreseeable future"

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, says the war in Ukraine will end "in the foreseeable future."

He told reporters, Censor.NET reports, citing Russia's "Interfax".

Asked about the timing of the end of the war, he said: "This is about clear future."

And when asked what gives him reason to think so, he said: "The operation continues, the goals are being achieved. Subject work is being done both by the military in terms of advancing the operation and by negotiators who are in the negotiation process with Ukrainian counterparts."

