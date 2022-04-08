Rocket attack on Kramatorsk station killed 50 people, five of them children. 98 people were hospitalized, - Kyrylenko

The rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station killed 50 people, five of them children.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Fifty people were killed, five of them children. We have so many victims at the moment as a result of the Russian-occupied "Tochka-U" attack on the Kramatorsk railway station," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, 98 people have been taken to hospitals so far.

"We expect that other victims will seek medical help within one or two days, so the number of victims will be constantly changing. Of the 98 injured who were taken to medical facilities, 16 children, 46 women, and 36 men. Twelve of them died in hospital. . 38 people died at once at the station ", the head of the region specified.

"The Russian occupiers must be punished for all their crimes on our land," he added.

As noted, on the morning of April 8, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station.