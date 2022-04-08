European Commission plans to prepare opinion on Ukraine's membership in EU this summer

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that they want to prepare a conclusion on Ukraine's membership in the EU in the summer of 2022. Then the Ukrainian application for admission will be submitted to the European Council.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was informed by RBC Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

"It usually takes years before the EU Council accepts an application for membership, but Ukraine has done so in a week or two, and I urge you to move forward as soon as possible… Our goal is to present Ukraine's application to the Council this summer," von der Leyen said.

