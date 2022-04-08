Russians in Kyiv region raped children in front of their parents, a 14-year-old girl became pregnant, - Denysova

Russian occupiers raped children and women in Kyiv region.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it on Facebook , Censor.NET informs.

"The level of cruelty of the army of terrorists and executioners of the Russian Federation knows no bounds - raped children… A 14-year-old girl raped by 5 male occupiers. She is now pregnant. Bucha. Bucha. A 20-year-old woman, raped by three occupiers in all possible places at once. Irpen, "the statement said.

"There is no place on earth or in hell where racist criminals can escape retribution," the ombudswoman said.

Denisova recalled that rape was strictly prohibited by Article 27 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.

She appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's Military Invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take into account these Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

