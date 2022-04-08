Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 8, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 8, 2022.

"44 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion last.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy is being prepared for an offensive in the east of our country.

The Russian occupiers continue to destroy civilian infrastructure by launching missile and artillery strikes at railway junctions and roads, stations, residential areas, and places of the evacuation of civilians from areas of hostilities.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to increase the number of troops. The occupiers did not abandon attempts at offensive in the direction of Popasna and Severodonetsk. They are not successful.

In the direction of South Bug, the enemy fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. He tried to carry out fire action in order to inflict damage on the units of the Armed Forces in the area. He did not reach the goal.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued to blockade the city of Kharkiv, shelling residential neighborhoods using artillery, including multiple rocket launchers and large-caliber mortars.

The occupiers completely withdrew their troops from the Sumy region to the Russian Federation.

The enemy has significant problems with the recruitment of military units that suffered significant losses during hostilities in Ukraine. According to available information, more than 80 percent of the personnel of some units involved in the war do not want to take part in further hostilities. The commanders of the occupying forces of the occupiers forbade the release of servicemen whose contracts had expired before the end of the so-called "special military operation".

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to violate international humanitarian law by committing illegal acts against civilians, including looting, theft of vehicles, and detention of Ukrainian citizens.

The occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region have received instructions from Russian curators to return to these territories people who left for the Russian Federation in January-February 2022. According to the instructions of local administrations, citizens must return to the settlements at the place of registration/residence after two months of stay in Russia.

Ukraine's defense forces successfully repel enemy attacks in all directions, inflicting losses on the enemy, and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - said the General Staff.