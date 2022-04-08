"Sapphire" ship returned to Ukrainian control after being held captive by Russia

The salvage vessel "Sapphire" seized by the Russians was returned to Ukrainian control and is now in the Romanian port of Sulina.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Iermak wrote about this in a Теlegram.

Watch more: In Mariupol Dominican Republic civilian ship fired by occupants, crew member wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"The salvage ship "Sapphire" seized by the Russians returned to Ukrainian control. Today it was delivered to the Romanian port of Sulina. The President of Ukraine, the entire team of the Office, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) worked personally on the return of the Saphir," said Iermak.

According to him, all 19 crew members were released from the Russian captivity back on March 25 as part of the first captive exchange.

The head of the OP stressed that the rescue vessel "Sapphire" is the only Ukrainian civilian specialized vessel, which is in constant search and rescue readiness and is able to perform tasks in the open sea.

Since the full-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the salvage vessel has been involved in rescue operations in the Black Sea. ", - added Iermak.

See more: Destroyed by occupiers "Mriya". PHOTOS