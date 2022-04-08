Ukraine will apply to European Union this summer, - Yermak

Ukraine's application for accession to the European Union will be submitted to EU this summer.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about it in his Telegram channel, referring to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are getting closer to the EU. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine's application for accession to the European Union will be submitted to the European Council this summer," he wrote.

We have to do everything we can to speed up the process. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen is currently on a visit to Ukraine. She saw consequences of "Russian peace" in Bucha. We will definitely not stop whether or not Ukraine will be in the European Union. Our people deserve it more than anyone else. We will see this matter through to the end," Yermak emphasized.

