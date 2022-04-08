In Eastern direction, 4 attacks were repulsed - up to 50 soldiers, 4 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 1 helicopter were destroyed - OC "East"

In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops do not abandon attempts to break through our defenses in some areas.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of ОC "East".

The message notes: "In particular, on April 8, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks. Our soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 50; tanks - 4; BMP - 1; TBM - 1; artillery systems - 3; AP - 4; helicopters - 1.

Another batch of Russians will never go on the offensive again, nor will they fire on civilian population centers and commit war crimes. Ukrainian soldiers will continue to destroy the occupant".

