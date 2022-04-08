War has united not only Ukraine but also European Union - Zelensky

It is necessary to defeat Russia's aggressive policy toward Ukrainians by joint efforts.

He said this during a press conference with the President of the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The atmosphere of dialogue and relations between Ukraine and the European Union, I believe, is the best it has been in many years. Unfortunately, I must state that this is mainly because of the war. The war has united, as well as Ukraine completely, our people with the power, with everyone and that is why Ukraine is so strong. This war, unfortunately, has caused many losses. And around this to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians, I think this war united both the European Union and the world as a whole," the President said.

According to Zelensky, it is important to be united.

The Head of State also noted that it is necessary to defeat the aggressive policy of Russia against Ukrainians by joint efforts

