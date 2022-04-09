War of Russia against our people may end with victory of freedom much earlier if Ukraine gets necessary weapons, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that any delay in providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons could mean that some politicians want to help Russia more than Ukraine.

The Head of the State stated this in video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia's war against our people may end with the victory of freedom much faster than many people in the world think, if Ukraine just gets the weapons we listed. Any delay in providing such weapons to Ukraine, any excuses can only mean one thing: the politicians concerned want to help the Russian leadership more than they want to help us Ukrainians.

No matter what, we will continue to defend our land and our people in any case.

Yes, not everyone in the world has yet found the courage we have. But we have powerful and principled partners and friends. Real friends who help Ukraine in ways to protect us. To really protect freedom in Europe. I am sure that the victory of Ukraine is only a matter of time," the President said.

