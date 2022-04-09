Russian troops are regrouping to advance towards Kharkiv, - said intelligence chief Budanov

Russian troops are regrouping in eastern Ukraine and plan to advance to Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, about it the chief of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Major General Kirill Budanov said in an interview CNN.

"They are regrouping in the direction of the city of Izyum through Belgorod. They are moving through Belgorod. They are receiving additional troops in Belgorod to compensate for their losses in Ukraine," he said. - First of all, they plan to move to Kharkiv. They will try to finish the city of Mariupol and only after that they will be able to try to take the initiative to move to Kyiv. "

Budanov called on Ukraine's allies to provide "really serious" military support to help Ukraine resist the Russian offensive. He noted the need for heavy artillery, anti-aircraft missile systems, and combat aircraft for use against ground forces.

"Ukraine needs really serious support in heavy weapons, and it needs it not tomorrow, but today," he added.

Budanov also noted that the weakness of the Russian armed forces was demonstrated in Ukraine. They were affected in the Kyiv region, and they have poor logistics.

