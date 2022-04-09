Operational information as of 6:00 on April 9 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 9.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the forty-fifth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It is reported that no changes in the position and actions of the enemy took place in the Volyn direction.

The enemy didn't take active action in the Polissya direction. Some units that were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine continue to be located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

According to available information, to regroup the enemy, the enemy is moving units from the 35th General Army of the Eastern Military District and the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

Read more: On April 8, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 2 helicopters of enemy in Donbass - JFO Staff

In the Seversky direction, the enemy completes the regrouping of forces and the restoration of combat capability of units of the Central Military District in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as the relocation of individual units from the 41st General Army and 90th Panzer Division to Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues intense shelling and partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv. Strengthens electronic intelligence. In the Belgorod region, the occupiers set up field camps for units relocated from other operational areas.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Brazhkivka and Sulyhivka but had no success.

The enemy continues to storm in the Donetsk direction. The main efforts are focused on taking control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Nyzhne, Popasna, and Novobakhmutivka and establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy intensified reconnaissance. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Maryanske, Novovorontsovka, Novohryhorivka, and Shevchenkove. Continues to launch missile strikes on settlements of the Odesa region from the territory of the Crimean peninsula.

Read more: Russian helicopter, drone and cruise missile were destroyed on April 8 - Air Force

"On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, defenders of Ukraine repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed nine tanks, seven units of armored vehicles, and five units of enemy vehicles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit four air targets the previous day: two helicopters, one unmanned aerial vehicle, and one cruise missile. The information is currently being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.