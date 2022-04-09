Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 176 children have died, 324 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 500 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. At the same time, 176 children died and more than 324 were injured.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 102, Kyiv - 91, Kharkiv - 76, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, аs reported by Censor.NET

On April 8, 5 children were killed and 16 were injured in a shelling by the occupying forces of the "Tochka-U" railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where more than 4,000 people were waiting to be evacuated. On the racket that bombed the station, there was an inscription "For children."

A shot car was found near Gostomel in the Kyiv region. It killed a family with a child who was a little over a year old.

The tortured and burned bodies of three people, one of whom belongs to a child, were found in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 928 educational institutions were damaged. 84 of them were completely destroyed.