Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 176 children have died, 324 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General
According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 102, Kyiv - 91, Kharkiv - 76, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, аs reported by Censor.NET
On April 8, 5 children were killed and 16 were injured in a shelling by the occupying forces of the "Tochka-U" railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where more than 4,000 people were waiting to be evacuated. On the racket that bombed the station, there was an inscription "For children."
A shot car was found near Gostomel in the Kyiv region. It killed a family with a child who was a little over a year old.
The tortured and burned bodies of three people, one of whom belongs to a child, were found in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region.
As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 928 educational institutions were damaged. 84 of them were completely destroyed.