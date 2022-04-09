Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.1 thousand people, 151 aircraft, 136 helicopters, 705 tanks, and 1,895 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 9, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.1 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 19,100 people,

tanks - 705 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1895 units,

artillery systems - 335 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 108 units,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 151 units,

helicopters - 136 units,

automotive equipment - 1363 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 112.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.