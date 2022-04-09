News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Great Britain will soon send new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine

Britain will soon send to Ukraine a new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons totaling 100 million.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, these are anti-aircraft systems that fly three times faster than sound, 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, and high-precision ammunition.

