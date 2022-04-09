Troops of Russian Federation try to bypass Izium, about 50 blows are struck on Kharkiv, - Synehubiv

Russian troops continue criminal attacks on Kharkiv. During the day, the occupiers struck about 50 strikes from artillery, mortars, tanks, and multiple launch rocket systems. The infrastructure of Saltivka, Kholodna Hora, Oleksiyivka, and Kharkiv Tractor Plant was affected.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, on the last day, the Russians fired intensively at Dergachi. Damaged hospital buildings, clinics, and residential buildings. No one was injured.

"The Izyum direction remains difficult. The Russians are trying to bypass Izyum, the position of our army, and send their troops to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in a concentrated manner, thus strengthening the military presence there. But thanks to our Armed Forces of Ukraine in these territories, the enemy really suffers great losses of equipment and manpower every day," Synehubiv writes.

"In this area, we are continuing evacuation measures, in particular from Barvinkovo ​​and Lozova, as we predict a possible shift of hostilities to these settlements. 15,000 people have already left Balaklia, and about 50,000 remain. About 3,000 people left Barvinkovo, leaving 1,500 people, "the head of the region summed up.

