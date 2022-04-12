As result of shelling in Luhansk region one person was lost, three - are wounded, 17 objects are destroyed, - Haidai

As a result of enemy shelling in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, 1 person was killed, 3 were injured, and facilities in other settlements were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, there are victims in Lysychansk - one person was killed, three others were injured, two were evacuated in time from the shelling," he wrote.

Haidai said that "the most affected residential areas of Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Novodruzhesk."

"Three houses caught fire in Rubizhne. (…) Two houses were on fire at night in Pavlohrad near Severodonetsk, two houses, and several outbuildings - in Novodruzhesk. In Kreminna and Shchedryshchevo, after the Russian shelling, the flames engulfed the coniferous litter. Soldiers of the State Emergency Service eliminated 17 fires in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Novodruzhesk, and Rubizhne. 17 objects were damaged - 12 houses and 4 objects of infrastructure, non-residential buildings ", - the head of the regional military administration reported.

See more: "Russians killed recklessly, with outright sadism": New York Times creates map of Russian crimes in Bucha. PHOTOS 18+