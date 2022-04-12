Information on chemical weapons in Mariupol is being checked

Ukraine's military leadership is currently investigating information about the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian occupiers in Mariupol.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar on the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"As of now, we are checking this information, trying to understand what (it was). We can talk about preliminary data, there is speculation that it may be phosphorus munitions, probably. The final official information will be later," she said.

At the same time, Malyar stressed that the risk of using chemical weapons by Russia exists and it is quite high.