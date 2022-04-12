Specific deadlines are needed for refusal of each of EU countries from Russian energy carriers, - Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called for the definition of specific terms for each EU country, for which it should either refuse or limit the use of Russian energy resources.

Zelenskyi said this on Tuesday, speaking via video link in the Lithuanian Parliament, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Finally, specific deadlines must be set for each EU state to actually abandon or at least significantly limit the consumption of Russian gas and oil," he said.

"Only in this way will the Russian leadership come to the conclusion that real peace must be sought, that war is a catastrophe, first of all, for them," the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, "Europe's reaction to Russia's aggression must be strong, we can not wait for the development of the sixth, seventh, tenth package of sanctions against Russia to make really powerful decisions." "Oil must be added to the sixth package, Russian banks must be sanctioned, but all of them," Zelenskyi said.

