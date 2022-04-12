US about Hague Tribunal: Putin is directly involved in large-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is directly involved in war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the US Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter.

"Ukrainian officials note that 42 countries have already appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague regarding Russian war crimes.

Undoubtedly, the issue of committing large-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine is directly related to the Russian president," US diplomats said.

