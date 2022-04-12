Putin relocates Ukrainians beyond Ural and Arctic Circle - Independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin is relocating Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories to Siberia and beyond the Arctic Circle. About 100,000 people have already found themselves thousands of kilometers from their homes.

According to official documents cited by the publication, the Kremlin has ordered the relocation of 95,739 residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions 5,500 miles (more than 8,850 km) from their homes.

The decree stated that "taking into account the situation in Ukraine," the Russian Federation "agreed to distribute" citizens to "constituent entities of the Russian Federation" and asked the authorities to "ensure the reception of 95,739 people," the newspaper said.

The Kremlin said it planned to send 11,398 people to Siberia, 7,218 to the Far East and 7,023 to the North Caucasus, including other regions such as Chechnya, Ingushetia and Dagestan.

Citing some documents, The Independent writes that people in Mariupol were asked to sign documents stating that "Ukrainian troops fired on their city."

It is reported that the signatories were told that they could not return to Ukraine because they were facing "persecution."

We will remind, Russia after deportation began certification. The aggressor country has already issued 12,000 passports to Ukrainians forcibly deported.

As reported, Russian occupation forces forcibly deported almost 40,000 Mariupol residents to Russia and the so-called "DNR".