Second stage of war in Ukraine is inevitable. It will be more complex and bloody, says NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoană

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană has said that the second stage of the war in Ukraine is inevitable. It will be more complex and bloody.

According to Censor.NET, this was informed by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Digi24.

"We are waiting for a quick entry into the second stage of this war, already very bloody. We are entering the second stage, more complex, different in nature from the first stage, in a much wider area, in the east, Donbas and south, towards Crimea and Mariupol. So, according to our estimates, we are entering the second stage, even more difficult, of this war, which seems to be dragging on," said Geoană.

According to him, because of this, the allies decided to supply Ukraine with weapons adapted to the new situation and condemned the mass killings of civilians by the occupiers, calling it a war crime of the Russian Federation.

Asked whether the Alliance expects Putin's army to continue deliberately killing civilians, he said:

"We hope that this will not happen in the future, because what they are doing is already extremely barbaric and savage, but I repeat, we expect the next resumption of hostilities on a much wider front. It will have a military component much closer to the classic war, and not to what we saw in the first six weeks of the war, and unfortunately we will have civilian casualties," Geoană added.

