Le Pen said she did not support cancellation of sanctions against Russia

French presidential candidate and leader of the far-right National Union party, Marine Le Pen, has said she is not in favor of cancellation sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

She said this while talking to listeners of one of the radio stations. According to Censor.NET this was written by Euro Integration with reference to Le Figaro.

One of the listeners said that Le Pen was Putin's "Trojan horse", to which she explained her position on Ukraine and its relations with the Kremlin: "I am not a Trojan horse, I do not belong to anyone. I am not in favor of cancellation sanctions."

She added that she opposes only sanctions on energy, "because I do not want the French to suffer the consequences." "I have positioned myself perfectly in relation to all other sanctions," she added.

It will be recalled that following the first round of Sunday's presidential election, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen advanced to the second round.

The second round will take place on April 24.