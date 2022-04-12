Russia deploys troops on border with Finland after its applications to join NATO, - media

Heavy weapons, including missile systems, were spotted in Russia on the border with Finland, hours after the Kremlin warned Helsinki against joining NATO.

A video uploaded the night before showed two coastal missile systems moving along the Russian border near the border.

Previously, it was a mobile coastal defense system K-300P "Bastion-P", designed to destroy surface ships up to aircraft carriers.

The deployment of Russian troops is expected to take place after Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed hope that the government would "complete the discussion by mid-summer" on applying for NATO membership.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the move would "not improve" the security situation in Europe, and Russian MP Vladimir Jabarov added that it would mean "the destruction of the country."

According to the latest polls conducted by a Finnish market research company, 84% of Finns consider Russia a "significant military threat", which is 25% more than last year.

