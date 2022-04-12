Invaders restored work of schools in occupied Volnovakha in Russian language under program of Russian Federation, - Denysova

The Russian occupiers resumed the studying process in the occupied city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, despite the proximity of the war zone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Denysova.

Read more: Putin manipulates Minsk agreements and changes narrative of "special operation" in Ukraine, - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

"During the monitoring of social networks, it became known that on April 11, 2022, a school №5 opened in Volnovakha, Donetsk region. There were 823 students and 45 teachers in the school. The occupying authorities announced that students would study in Russian and according to the curriculum. Russia ", Denysova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

The Ombudsman stressed that involving children in education near the area of active hostilities is a direct threat to their lives and safety and is a direct violation of Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Watch more: Сolumn of Russian tank army broken in Kharkiv region", - Butusov. VIDEO