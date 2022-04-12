8-10 planes arrive in Europe every day for Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States and more than 30 other countries from around the world provide a massive flow of aid to Ukraine, particularly defense, medical, and humanitarian aid, which is measured in up to a dozen planes daily.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We (Pentagon. - Ed.) are helping to coordinate the delivery of all materials to Ukraine - not only ours, but others as well," he said.

He emphasized that in addition to the U.S., more than 30 other countries are assisting Ukraine.

"These shipments keep coming in. About 8-10 planes from all over the world arrive at logistics points (in Europe. - Ed.) per day," Kirby explained.

According to him, this includes all supplies, from weapons and equipment to non-lethal aid, medicine and humanitarian support. All of this is not delayed at transit bases, but is quickly loaded onto ground transport and sent to Ukraine on a daily basis.

As for the shipment of U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon spokesman noted that this was being done "at an unprecedented speed" that he could not remember in his decades of service in the U.S. Defense Department.

Read more: I don't exclude transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, - Prime Minister of Slovakia Heger