Putin says war in Ukraine is going by plan: U.K. Defense Ministry says "Russian plan is failing"

The British Defense Ministry reacted to Putin's statement that the so-called "special operation" by the Russian Federation was allegedly going according to plan.

This was stated by British Defense Ministry in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"This is not the case. Russia's plan is failing," the report said.

The British Defense Ministry gave the following examples:

- 6 Russian generals have been killed;

- Russian soldiers disobeyed their command;

- more than 2,000 pieces of Russian equipment were damaged, destroyed, abandoned or seized;

- Russian units were forced to return to Russia and Belarus;

- Russians shot down their own aircraft.

