In Donbass, 6 enemy attacks were repelled, 2 vehicles, 3 artillery systems and 1 helicopter were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders successfully repulse enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by JFO's press service in Facebook.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 6 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 units of automotive equipment and 3 enemy artillery systems.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one helicopter and two enemy drones.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Read more: In Donbass, 6 occupant attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 5 armored vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 2 helicopters were destroyed - JFO Staff