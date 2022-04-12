During April 12, were destroyed 12 occupants, 11 pieces of equipment and field ammunition depot in Southern direction, - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" announced results of Russian resistance for the day on April 12.

The message notes: "At the end of the forty-eighth day of heroic resistance by the Ukrainian people to the defiant, hostile invasion by the Rashists, the threat of enemy use of missile weapons on infrastructure facilities in the southern regions remains high.

Confused and embittered by the failures, an enemy makes desperate attempts to improve the tactical situation and return to the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. But our troops firmly hold the defeated territories, even under artillery fire.

During the current day, 12 occupants and 11 pieces of equipment, including three UAVs, two self-propelled artillery systems, the Grad multiple rocket launcher and other vehicles, have been destroyed at the southern borders of our defenses. The enemy's ammunition field group was also precisely destroyed.

The enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea operational zone remains in previously occupied positions in conditions of an intensifying storm.

