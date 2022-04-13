US has already sent Ukraine most of aid from package on $800 million, - Pentagon

Allocated by the US administration a few weeks ago, a large-scale package of defense aid to Ukraine totaling almost $800 million has already arrived in the Armed Forces.

This is stated in a statement issued by the US Department of Defense on Tuesday, as reported by Censor.NET

"Most of the $800 million package of weapons has already been delivered to Ukrainians," said a spokesman for the US Defense Department.

It is noted that the Pentagon is also working on the delivery of anti-tank missiles Javelin worth $100 million.

The Pentagon stressed that it is constantly communicating with Ukrainian partners on the needs needed for hostilities, not only at the ministerial level but also with the lower-level command.

"And then we try to coordinate these supplies, not only from our side but also from other countries," said a spokesman for the US Department of Defense.

