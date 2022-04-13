Operational information as of 6:00 on April 13 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 13.

The forty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions. Actively conducts air reconnaissance.

It is reported that before April 26, the Russian Federation had introduced the so-called "yellow level of terrorist threat" in the areas bordering our country and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. These measures are probably carried out to organize the movement of military equipment, weapons, and personnel on the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to send so-called "volunteers" to Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, a battalion of about 400 people was formed in the Leningrad region. It consists exclusively of servicemen with combat experience. They were sent to Ukraine to reinforce one of the units of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th all-military Army.

In the Seversky direction, separate units are being held in the border areas of the Kursk region with Ukraine to hold demonstration actions to restrain our forces.

Partial blockade and artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv continues in the Slobozhansky direction. In some temporarily occupied territories, the enemy resorted to the formation of units of the so-called "people's militia". Implementing these measures carries out appropriate work.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continued to launch airstrikes on Mariupol. Leads the offensive in the area of ​​the metallurgical complex "Azovstal" and the seaport.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to seize individual settlements, but without success.

"On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine repulsed six enemy attacks over the past day, destroyed two units of vehicles and three enemy artillery systems.

The Su-25 enemy plane was shot down by a group of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the day before. The enemy has significantly reduced the use of aircraft due to weather conditions," the General Staff added.

