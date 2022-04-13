Night, occupiers launched missile strike on railway station in Central Ukraine

On the night of April 13, in the Center of Ukraine, the Russians fired on a railway station, and none of the passengers and railway workers were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin on Telegram.

"Tonight, Russian troops fired on a railway station in central Ukraine. For security reasons, we changed the route and schedule for 17 passenger trains," he said.

This delayed trains, the longest of which was 7 hours and 23 minutes, but Oleksandr Kamyshin called safety a priority.

"None of our passengers and railway workers were injured in the shelling. And this is the main thing," said the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

