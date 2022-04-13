Due to actions of occupiers, we aren't opening humanitarian corridors today, - Vereshchuk

On April 13, the Ukrainian authorities refrain from opening humanitarian corridors due to the actions of Russian troops.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"As for the humanitarian corridors on April 13, 2022: unfortunately, we don't open them today. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers blocked evacuation buses, and in the Luhansk region, they are violating the ceasefire," she said.



According to her, the occupiers not only ignore the norms of international humanitarian law but also cannot properly control their people in places.

"All this creates such a level of danger on the routes that we have to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today. But we will work to reopen the humanitarian corridors as soon as possible. Let's take care of each other and our Ukraine! " she sums up.

