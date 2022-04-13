Macron announced conversation with Zelenskyi and, if necessary, with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he plans to hold telephone talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyi and, if necessary, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron said this on France 2 TV channel, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"I will have telephone talks again with Zelenskyi and, if necessary, with Vladimir Putin," Macron said.

He added that he would make "every effort to maintain the ability to stop these fighting." According to Macron, he still spends a lot of time on the Ukrainian issue - amid the struggle for the presidency of France.

On Sunday, France held the first round of presidential elections. Macron and Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Union, advanced to the second round. The second round will take place on April 24.

Read more: Le Pen said she did not support cancellation of sanctions against Russia