Russian troops fired phosphorous bombs at village in Zaporizhia

In the Pologi district, the occupiers fired phosphorous bombs at the village of Novodanylivka, and a house was set on fire.

Administration spokesman Ivan Arefyev wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, there is a high threat of enemy use of missile weapons on military and civilian infrastructure throughout the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the possibility of intensifying the actions of the Russian occupiers to advance to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

In the Pologi direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied territory, conducting air reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, firing at the Ukrainian military and the local population from multiple rocket launchers, trying to seize individual settlements, but without success, and Ukraine's defenders inflict losses on the enemy.

As a result of artillery shelling with phosphorus ammunition in the village of Novodanylivka, Pologi district, the roof of a residential building on Khrustalkova Street caught fire. Units of the SES of the Zaporizhia region eliminated the consequences. No one was injured in the fire, "the statement said.