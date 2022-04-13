"We have already four refrigerators full of corpses of Russian soldiers," - deputy mayor of Dnipro

Deputy Mayor of Dnipro Mykhailo Lysenko called on Russian mothers to take away the bodies of more than 1,500 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Lysenko told this to "НВ"

"Currently, there are more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the Dnieper morgue, whom no one wants to take away. They are lying in refrigerators.

We hope that one of the Russian mothers will be able to come and pick up their sons, whom they raised all their lives. We already have four refrigerators full of corpses of Russian soldiers. Whatever it was, it's someone's children.

They were raised by their mothers, who loved them, they went to school with them on the first of September. We will organize all this, let them at least take the corpses of their sons," Lysenko said.

