More than 500,000 Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia, - Zelenskyi

At present, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly relocated by the invaders to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during his address to the Estonian Parliament, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced. Just imagine how much! It's as if the occupiers set out to take all of Tallinn. The whole city. It's like a third of all your citizens," he said.

According to him, deported Ukrainians are being tried to be transported to remote regions of the Russian Federation, documents are being confiscated, and personal belongings, including mobile phones, are being confiscated.

In addition, the president said, the Russians are separating Ukrainian children from their parents and plan to transfer them to Russian families for illegal adoption.

Zelenskyi called on EU countries to find tools that could stop forced deportations and bring Ukrainians home.

"The European Union has the power to ensure this. The European Union must use this power. Until Russia returns forcibly deported Ukrainians, until it returns thousands of stolen children, it should not receive any money from European states and companies. The European Union has no right to sponsor deportations, "he said.