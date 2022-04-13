Turkey is ready to allocate sea vessels for evacuation of inhabitants of Mariupol, - Ministry of Defense

Turkey is ready to organize the evacuation of Mariupol residents by sea and ready to allocate ships for this purpose.

This was stated by the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, according to Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

According to him, the Turkish Ministry of Defense is in constant contact with the defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine regarding the situation in Mariupol.

"We have taken and continue to take all necessary steps to organize a safe evacuation from Mariupol, in particular, we are ready to allocate ships. In the coming days we expect some positive progress on this issue," said Akar.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that the humanitarian situation in Mariupol has worsened recently. "Part of the city is under Russian control, the other is Ukrainian. For its part, Turkey is ready to make efforts to resolve humanitarian issues," he said.