United States may consider supplying Ukraine with weapons to strike at Russian airfields, - Pentagon

The United States is ready to consider supplying Ukraine with medium-range weapons capable of striking airfields in Russia.

This was announced at a meeting with a group of military observers by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, as informed by Censor.NET with reference to "Voice of America".

"Yes, we will continue to consider the types of means that Ukrainians are asking for - in order to give them a little more distance and distance," Hicks said when asked if Washington would be willing to study the option of handing over weapons to Kyiv, which is potentially allows you to hit military airfields near Russia.

However, she warned against trying to run ahead and did not provide details on the type of weapons.

"Until these packages are announced, I would not like to run ahead of our presidential decisions. However, we are advancing these packages very quickly. And I think you will see more in the coming days," Hicks said.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on Cherkaske settlement in Donetsk region, at least 7 people are wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

In this regard, the Deputy Minister was asked whether her statements mean that the United States is ready to consider supplying Ukraine with more long-range weapons than those transferred so far.

"The answer is yes," Hicks said.

In addition, she confirmed that the American side will continue to supply Ukrainian intelligence.

"We know that the intelligence support we provide is vital. Ukrainians have also made this clear in public. We will continue to do so," Hicks said.

Read more: More than 500,000 Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia, - Zelenskyi

Hicks also explained that the United States will continue to supply ammunition to Ukraine.