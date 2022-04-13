"Brotherly" people do not kill children, do not shoot civilians, do not rape women of other "brotherly" people: Foreign Ministry on Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is disappointed with the unwillingness of French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize the genocide of Ukrainians after the atrocities of the Russian military and public statements by the Russian leadership.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

Read more: Number of EU countries are still strongly against embargo on Russian oil, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

"The reluctance of French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize the genocide of Ukrainians after all the outspoken statements of the Russian leadership and the criminal actions of the Russian military is disappointing," he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also noted that Ukraine and Russia are historically close for objective reasons, but the myth of the two fraternal peoples of Russia and Ukraine began to crumble after the occupation of Crimea and the Donbas aggression in 2014.

"Then the Russian 'brothers' allegedly came to protect the Russian-speaking population. But in eight years, 14,000 Ukrainians were killed," Nikolenko said.

According to him, this myth was finally shattered when the first Russian missiles flew into Ukrainian cities in February.

"The "brotherly" people do not kill children, do not shoot civilians, do not rape women, do not mutilate the elderly and do not destroy the homes of other "brotherly" people. Even the fiercest enemies do not commit atrocities against defenseless people. At present, there are no moral or real grounds to talk about "fraternal ties" between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Read more: "We have already four refrigerators full of corpses of Russian soldiers," - deputy mayor of Dnipro

It will be recalled that in an interview with France 2, French President Emmanuel Macron refused to call Russia's actions in the war against Ukraine "genocide" and said that Russians and Ukrainians were "brothers."