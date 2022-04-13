In Sumy region, occupiers killed over 100 people, - head of administration

In the Sumy region, more than 100 civilians killed by the Russian occupiers are known, and a significant number of people are missing.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

More than 100 civilians were killed, but, unfortunately, this number is increasing every day, because they find bodies - with their hands tied, with traces of torture, shot in the head, these are terrible things. Many are missing, there are people, They are in captivity - a negotiating team is working on them. Many citizens, whose fate we know nothing about - on the roads and highways, in the woods, found shot cars, and what happened to people from these cars is unknown,"- said Zhyvytskyi.

According to him, many injured people continue to stay in hospitals in Sumy and neighbouring regions.

He also said that almost 25,000 subscribers in the region have already been restored, but about 500 more households remain without electricity. Reconstruction of roads and demining is underway, sowing is underway, in connection with which he called on able-bodied people to return to their settlements as soon as possible and start work.

In addition, regional and interregional transport connections are being actively restored in the region.

"We are launching trains in the directions of Konotop, Shostka, Krasnopillya, Okhtyrka, Kyrykivka, Lebedyn, Romny, other settlements will have rail connections with Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, it is still difficult to restore connections with Kyiv via Konotop, but we are working with railways we are working, "the head of the military administration added.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused by the destruction of local infrastructure exceeded 10 billion hryvnias. "It is impossible to count the losses caused to the economy, lost profits, unpaid taxes, enterprises that do not work," Zhyvytskyi said.