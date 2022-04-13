About 120,000 people remain in Mariupol, - Mayor Boychenko

As of today, April 13, about 150,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol, which was blocked by Russian invaders, to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and about 120,000 remain in the city.

This was stated by Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko at a press briefing, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, about 150,000 people have left the city for the controlled part of our state. Unfortunately, today more than 100,000 people remain in the city and are waiting to be evacuated about 120,000 people," the mayor said.

He also noted that people around Mariupol are also waiting for evacuation, which is about 60 thousand people.

"That is why we appeal every day, every morning to the entire international community, that we must unite for the liberation of Mariupol, for the evacuation of all civilians of our Mariupol. As long as our Mariupol stands, so does our Ukraine," Boychenko said.

Read more: In Sumy region, occupiers killed over 100 people, - head of administration