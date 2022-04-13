Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland visited Borodyanka

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Estonian Presidents Alar Karis, Lithuanian Presidents Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian President Egils Levits visited Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, which has been hit hard by the Russian invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to "Euro Intergation".

The photo of the presidential visit was published by the Office of the President of Poland.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal visited Borodyanka with the presidents of the four states.

Wizyta Prezydentów Polski, Litwy, Łotwy i Estonii w Ukrainie. pic.twitter.com/3yJNrbcq3K — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 13, 2022

"Our goal is to support President Zelensky and the defenders of Ukraine at a crucial moment for this country," the Polish president's office said.

#Ukraina. Naszym celem jest wsparcie Prezydenta @ZelenskyyUa oraz obrońców Ukrainy w decydującym dla tego kraju momencie. pic.twitter.com/rWjZ6geUvA — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 13, 2022

The trip of the four presidents was organized by Poland, which together with Ukraine provided its logistics and security.

The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.