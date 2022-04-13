In Russia, opened a criminal case against head of Dnipro Filatov

The mayor of Dnipro is accused of "inciting genocide and Russophobia."

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

"In his statements, the investigation sees signs of a crime under Part 4 of Article 33 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code (incitement to genocide, ie cancellation of actions aimed at total or partial destruction of a national group as such by killing members of this group), - it is told in the message.

See more: General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Moreover, in the traditional propaganda manner, the Russian Investigative Committee said that Borys Filatov's appeals on social networks with thousands of audiences "prove the prosperity of Nazi ideology in Ukraine, which is broadcast to Ukrainian citizens with the tacit consent of the country's top political leadership."

The IC says that the investigation is taking measures to declare Filatov wanted.