Russian TV channels are changing the thesis about the goals of the "special operation" in Ukraine to "terrorist threat from Ukraine."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Center for Countering Disinformation.

Rospropagandists report that "key Bandera members" have been destroyed, leaving terrorists who plan to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia.

"In order to justify the general mobilization of the Russian Federation, Russian special services are preparing shelling and terrorist attacks to inject anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russia and the occupied Crimea," the statement said.

It is noted that a similar scenario was used by the Russians in the Second Chechen War. Both Russian units and Kadyrov's pro-Kremlin Chechen forces fought against the Chechens. During the first year of the war there were 5 railway bombings and 6 terrorist attacks. The biggest terrorist attacks of this period were the tragedy of Nord-Ost in 2002 and the school in Beslan in North Ossetia in 2004. There is much evidence that the terrorist attacks were organized by Russian special services, but the perpetrators were not punished.

