Russian Ministry of Defense threatens Ukraine to strike at "decision-making centers, including in Kyiv"

The Russian Defense Ministry, after "strikes on Russian territory," stated that it did not exclude the possibility of strikes on "decision-making centers, including those in Kyiv."

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is informed by Russian Defense Ministry.

"We see attempts at diversions and strikes by Ukrainian troops against facilities on Russian territory. If such sabotage continues, the Russian Armed Forces will strike at decision-making centers, including in Kyiv, from which the Russian army has so far been restrained," the report noted.

Read more: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation claims that Ukrainians allegedly fired at Derhachi in Kharkiv region, and those who "played dead" were paid $25