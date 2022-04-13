Zelensky met with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in Kyiv. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausseda and Estonian President Allar Karis, who are on a visit to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Ukranian President.

"The heads of state met in a working lunch format," the report reads.

At the end of the talks, Presidents will talk to the media.

