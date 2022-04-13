News

Zelensky met with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in Kyiv. PHOTO

8 47012
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausseda and Estonian President Allar Karis, who are on a visit to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Ukranian President.

Zelensky met with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in Kyiv 01

"The heads of state met in a working lunch format," the report reads.

At the end of the talks, Presidents will talk to the media.

See more: Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia arrived in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 
TOP news
all news